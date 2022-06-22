Richard Douglas Sherman, 67

The family of Richard Douglas Sherman is saddened to announce his passing on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer. Doug was born August 03, 1954, in Goldsboro, N.C to Thurman Earl “Red” Sherman, Sr., and Georgia W. Sherman (Witherington).

Doug will be remembered by his partner Linda Macklin; his son Kyle (Kristine) of Murfreesboro, TN; his daughter Amy (Blake Scott) of Clinton, TN; 3 grandchildren: Anna and Jude Sherman of Murfreesboro, TN, and Callie Scott of Clinton, TN; Sharla Zahn (ex-wife) of Oak Ridge, TN; his sister Wanda Harris (Tom) of Louisburg, NC and his brother Mike Sherman of Cape Carteret, NC.

He was preceded in death by his parents Red and Georgia Sherman and brothers Thurman Earl Jr., Keith, and Scott Sherman.

Doug served as a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy from 1979 to 1983. It was there he met and married Sharla. Kyle was born on the Naval Base in Portsmouth VA in 1983. They moved to Oak Ridge, TN where Doug, a dermatology technician, was asked to join Dr. Donald Sharp at Dermatology Associates of Oak Ridge. Amy was born in Oak Ridge in 1986. Doug enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and vacationing on the shores of North Carolina.

A private family service will take place later this year.

Condolences may be sent to: Linda Macklin 105 Concord Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 or

Amy Sherman, 134 Batley Loop Road, Clinton, TN 37716

Arrangements are with Jackson Funeral Home in Oliver Springs.

To leave a note for the Richards family or to share a memory, please go to jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Douglas Sherman, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

