Rhonda Stephens, Kingston

Rhonda Stephens, age 63, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was born September 1, 1958, in Oak Ridge. She was a highly skilled IT-Technician for many years. Rhonda loved dogs and for several years she had shown Jack Russell Terriers. She had a deep interest in horses, and electronics and watched lots of informative videos concerning all new electronic devices. Rhonda loved listening to Rock & Roll music and among her favorites were Aerosmith, Rolling Stones, Allman Brothers, and Adele. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tip & June Arnwine; brothers, Tip, Doug, and Greg Arnwine; sister, Sharon Brock.

SURVIVORS

Son Clayton Stephens & significant other, Ann of Kingston

Husband Michael Stephens of Lenoir City

Brother-in-law James Stephens & wife, Karen of Meridian, MS

Special Friend Debbie Miller of Kingston

Many extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Chaplain David Lovett officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Knox Area Rescue Ministries, PO Box 3310 Knoxville, TN 37927, or donations may be made online at KARM.org/donate. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

