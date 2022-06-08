Rep. Fleischmann on House Passage of Gun Control Legislation

Brad Jones

Washington, DC – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released the following statement following the passage of gun control legislation in the House of Representatives.

“Gun control always restricts the rights of law-abiding, responsible Americans to practice their Second Amendment rights and never stops criminals from breaking the law. The legislation passed in the House contains unconstitutional restrictions on Americans’ rights, such as prohibiting 18 to 20 year-olds from buying nearly all semiautomatic rifles and shotguns and establishes federal red flag laws that take away responsible gun owners’ right to due process.”

“Instead of restricting Americans’ rights, we must focus on hardening schools, funding mental health services, expanding drug treatment and interdiction, information sharing between law enforcement, and giving our police resources to go after criminals and flood high crime areas with officers, said Congressman Fleischmann.”

