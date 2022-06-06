Reba Sarah Winchester Humphreys, Kingston

Reba Sarah Winchester Humphreys, age 89, of Kingston went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 2, 2022. Sarah was born and raised in Rockwood, Tennessee, and then moved to Kingston in 1950 after marrying her husband of 62 years, Bob Humphreys. Sarah worked in the family grocery store,

Humphreys Market, alongside her husband for many years. She then had a long and successful career in banking and insurance sales before her retirement. Sarah loved serving her community and was very active in local civic organizations. She served as President of the Business and Professional Women’s Club and President of the Republic Party. She also served several terms on the Board of Directors for the East Tennessee Heart Association and as Chairman for the East Tennessee Heart Association Time to Remember Program.

She was actively involved in Republican Party and worked diligently for many national, state, and local Republican campaigns. In 2020, she was honored by the Republican Party as Republican of the Year for her tireless efforts in the party for over 50 years. She also served her city by serving as a Kingston City Council member and Water Board member for 12 years. Sarah was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston where she loved serving the Lord as the church organist for over 30 years. Prior to that, she served as an organist at Southwest Baptist Church for over 10 years. Sarah loved everyone and was happiest around people. She loved making people smile and laugh and she loved life. She loved interacting with people and would go out of her way to make people feel at ease in any situation. She was a dedicated mother to her children and loved nothing more than doing things for them. She loved helping people in any way she could and would go out of her way to do so. She was loved by many people and was one of a kind who will never be forgotten. She is rejoicing in heaven now with her loved ones and her Savior. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob Humphreys; sons, Gary Lynn and Roger Wayne Humphreys; great-grandson, Josh Humphreys; parents, Thomas William and Roxie Pearl Fox Winchester; sister, Mildred Winchester; brother, Billy Winchester.



SURVIVORS



Daughter Becky Humphreys of Kingston



Son Ronny Humphreys & wife, Dorothy of Kingston



Grandchildren Robby, Jeff, Eddie, and Ashley Humphreys



Several great-grandchildren



Brothers-in-law Don Humphreys

Tommy Humphreys & wife, Debbie of Kingston



Sister-in-law Lavonna Breazeale of Kingston



A host of extended family and special friends



The family would like to thank the caregivers that were so devoted to Sarah these past few years and

also her pastor, Rev. Randy Griffis, for his love and care to her throughout her time at Liberty Baptist Church.



The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, June 6, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston with a funeral service following at 7:00 pm, with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery. Procession to the cemetery will leave Liberty Baptist Church at 1:30 pm. Those wishing to go in the procession should meet in the church parking lot at 1:15 pm, for line up. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.



