Ranking Member Fleischmann Statement on Supreme Court Allowing President Biden to End the Successful “Remain in Mexico” Policy

Chattanooga, TN – Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03), the Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee of Appropriations, released the following statement following the Supreme Court’s ruling in Biden v. Texas, allowing President Biden’s Administration to end the successful “Remain in Mexico” border security policy.

“I am incredibly disappointed that the Supreme Court today ruled against the states on the frontlines of our nation’s ongoing border crisis and will allow the Biden Administration to terminate the “Remain in Mexico” policy. This policy was one of the last and most effective tools Border Patrol and law enforcement had to secure our border.”

“I fear that once this tool is gone, the crisis we are witnessing daily at the border will only worsen. The American People want our border re-secured, and today’s ruling underscores the need for Congress to take action to counter this Administration’s open border policies.”

Statistics on President Biden’s Border Crisis

  • In May, over 239,000 illegal migrants were encountered by Border Patrol.
  • Since January 2021, over 2.9 million illegal immigrants have been apprehended at the border.
  • A minimum of 700,000 have evaded Border Patrol apprehension since President Biden took office.

