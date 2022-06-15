Phillip D. Fairchild, Oak Ridge

Phillip D. Fairchild was born in Fort Worth, Texas on September 28, 1943, and died on June 6, 2022, following a tragic swimming accident on St. Simon’s Island, Georgia. Phil earned his B.S. (1966) and M.S. (1967) in Mechanical Engineering from Louisiana Tech University and became a Registered Professional Engineer (1975). In 1975, he married the love of his life, Donna Ervin, who he met while they were employed at Ebasco Services, Inc. in Atlanta, Georgia. In 1976, they moved to East Tennessee where Phil began work for Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Over the span of his career at ORNL, Phil worked on solutions to energy and environmental issues. From 1976 to 1986, he was an R&D engineer in the Buildings Technology Center within the Energy Division. In 1986, he was promoted to Program Manager for Building Equipment Research, serving in that role until 2001. Finally, he was Group Leader for Cooling, Heating, and Power and Program Manager for the Distributed Energy Resources Program (2001-2004).

Phil’s notable accomplishments include establishing ORNL’s research program on alternative refrigerants that led to phasing out fluorocarbon refrigerants that damage the earth’s ozone layer, launching research and development (R&D) partnerships with major appliance manufacturers to develop front-loading washer technologies that reduce household water use, and leading teams of engineers and scientists in exploring large fuel cell technologies as energy sources for buildings. Phil brought together research and industry collaborations as an integral part of the R&D program, including ORNL’s first Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA). He served a one-year special assignment, beginning in 1985, at the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI)in Palo Alto. Phil played an instrumental role in the “Greening of the White House” (1994-1995), both testifying before congress and consulting on specific improvements made to the White House and Old Executive Office Building to increase the energy efficiency of the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems. Phil authored or co-authored 18 publications and was co-inventor of one patent, “Method of Reducing Chlorofluorocarbon Refrigerant Emissions to the Atmosphere” (1990).”

As a result of Phil’s leadership, ORNL’s collective research in building equipment was recognized at the White House as having the highest impact on reducing energy consumption among all the national laboratories. Phil’s legacy in developing a center for research in building equipment has also resulted in numerous prestigious honors for the staff, many of whom have received best paper awards and recognition in professional societies, including several who have been awarded Fellow designation. The research has also resulted in 10 R&D 100 Awards given for the most important technical achievements. In 2017, ORNL’s Building Equipment Research team received the Rittinger International Heat Pump Award, the highest international award in the air conditioning, heat pump, and refrigeration field.

The impacts from Phil’s service at ORNL go far beyond his technical achievements. His greatest contribution was forming a Bible study where a group of men and women met during the lunch hour to share thoughts on scripture. The Bible study group continued several years past his retirement in 2004 and spanned over thirty years and involved numerous members. These Bible studies helped to form strong bonds among the members. As a result, relationships among the group were strengthened and influenced not only their spiritual growth but also their professional growth. The group looks forward to once again being reunited with Phil to continue those studies in heaven.

Beyond his professional life, Phil was always involved in various activities, leadership, and mission work for his faith communities. He was a model for “faith in action”, putting his hands to work through service to others as a volunteer for prison ministries and disaster relief efforts. He served in both Morgan County and Bledsoe County Correctional Complexes through Kairos and FOCUS Group Prison Ministries. Phil and his wife engaged in disaster relief mission work both domestically throughout the U.S. and internationally in the Caribbean and Central Americas. One of the most impactful missions was his work with the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) where he and Donna spent one year (2006-2007) as Volunteer Coordinators at Camp Gulfside, a Hurricane Katrina relief site on the Gulf Coast. During that year, they helped repair 82 damaged homes and rebuild 10 homes in Waveland and Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Phil and Donna also spent seven months helping repair and rebuild homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama that were damaged/ destroyed by a tornado in 2009; they also served on several short-term mission teams with Nomads and Samaritan’s Purse. In addition to Christian ministry, Phil enjoyed serving his community as a member of the Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club.

In his free time, Phil loved traveling across the country and around the world with his love, Donna. He was an avid Tennessee VOLS fan who enjoyed fishing, golfing, hiking, camping and spending time with his children and three amazing grandchildren.

Preceding Phil in death were his parents, Willie Gene “Bill” Fairchild and Verna Case Fairchild. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Donna Ervin Fairchild, three children, Sherrie (Mike) Fairchild-Keyes, Matthew (Sharon) Fairchild, and Micah (Jenny) Fairchild, and three beautiful grandchildren, Alesandra Grace Fairchild, Isaac Matthew Fairchild, and Jonah Rowh Fairchild. Phil is also survived by his sister, Sandra Shaw, and brother, Richard (Cindy) Fairchild, as well as several nieces and nephews. Counted among surviving family are numerous friends and brothers in Christ, including his small men’s bible study group who have gathered weekly for over 20 years.

The family will hold a private graveside service and invite friends and loved ones to join them in a celebration of Phil’s life at First United Methodist Church, Oak Ridge, on July 23rd. In lieu of flowers, the Fairchild Family has designated two organizations that were very dear to Phil’s heart: Tennessee Out-Reach Center for Homeless (TORCH; P.O. Box 5448, Oak Ridge, TN 37831-5448) and/or Camp Wesley Woods (329 Wesley Woods Rd, Townsend, TN 37882, www.campwesleywoods.com).

