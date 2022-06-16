ORNL FCU’s Summer Sessions Concert Series Kicks-off this Saturday, 6/18 with Hogslop String Band!

Oak Ridge, TN – ORNL Federal Credit Union’s (ORNL FCU) Summer Sessions concert series kicks-off this Saturday, June 18 in Oak Ridge. Hogslop String Band will headline the first concert of the season with Bill and the Belles to open.

All Summer Sessions concerts are FREE to the public and will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the amphitheater in Bissell Park, 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, TN.*

The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and join their friends and family for an evening of free Americana roots music. Local food truck vendors will also be on-site serving delicious treats and drinks. Stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following us on our Facebook page or visiting thesummersessions.com.

2022 Summer Sessions Lineup

July 16: Jim Lauderdale featuring The Alex Leach Band

August 20: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway featuring Barnstar!

September 17: Songs from the Road Band and Henhouse Prowlers

*This year, ORNL FCU has added a new location and additional concert date. To be held at The Amphitheater at Fort Southwest Point in Kingston on July 2, the Summer Sessions concert will feature Dan Tyminski and the opening act will be Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters. The Kingston venue is located at 1225 S. Kentucky Street.

For approved band images, logos, and biographies, please contact Jessica Emert at [email protected]. For more information on ORNL FCU’s Summer Sessions concert events, please visit thesummersessions.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

