Norma Jean Hester, Rocky Top

Norma Jean Hester age 71, of Rocky Top, passed away on June 13, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center of Powell, TN. She was born on April 21, 1951, to the late Clifford Hester and Anna Belle White. Norma is of the Baptist faith and a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church. She loved taking care of her grandbabies and enjoyed watching the Lifetime channel. She is preceded in death by her parents and son Clifton Sexton. Norma is survived by:

Husband Terry Lee Jackson

Sons Quentheny Ray Sexton

Curtis Lynn Sexton & Fiance Brenda Wilson

Daughters Angela Davis

La Sha & Carl O’Neal

Step Sons Sean Jackson

Nikki Jackson

Michael Jackson

Billy Joe “BJ” Jackson

Grandchildren Quenthon Sexton, Anna Grace O’neal, Thomas Sexton, Hannah Massey, Zachery Massey, Logan Byrge, and Curtis Fult

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 pm-8:00 pm, Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 8:00 pm, Monday June 20, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top.

Interment: Family and friends will meet Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN for a 10:00 am graveside service.

