Nathan Koval, 31, Knoxville

Nathan Koval age 31, of Knoxville, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Nathan was a music lover with a special talent for playing the acoustic guitar.

He was preceded in death by grandfather, Danny C. Huffman.

He is survived by his wife, Kayla Koval of Knoxville; son, Silas Koval of Knoxville; mother, Lora Koval of Knoxville; brother, Jacob Koval of Knoxville; grandmother, Mari Margaret Duncan & husband Arnold of Clinton; step-son, Lucas Monaco of Knoxville; step-daughter, Aurora Basham of Knoxville; best friend, Robert Crawford of Knoxville;

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation, P.O. Box 181, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

