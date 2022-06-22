Miles Harold Ledbetter Jr, Kingston

Mr. Miles Harold Ledbetter, Jr. age 43, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born April 12, 1979, in Oak Ridge, TN. Miles attended Beulah Land worship Center in Kingston and a graduate of Midway High School and U. T. with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. He is preceded in death by his Father; Miles H. Ledbetter, Sr., and Sister; Kimberly Carroll.

Survivors Include:

Mother: Ruby Ledbetter of Kingston, TN.

Brother: James Ledbetter (Tina) of Kingston, TN.

Niece: Brittany West (Cruise) of Kingston, TN.

Nephews: Dalton and Logan Carroll of Farragut, TN.

Ex-wife: Crystal Catron of Harriman, TN.

Stepfather: Jerry Noe of Harriman, TN.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Jerry Noe officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the Bethel-Fairview Cemetery Kingston, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Miles Harold Ledbetter, Jr.

