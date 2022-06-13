Mildred June Smith, Kingston

Mrs. Mildred June Smith, age 76 of Kingston, passed away on Friday, June 10th, 2022, at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born on September 6th, 1945, in Corryton, TN. She graduated from the University of Tennessee with her master’s degree in education. She was a 3rd-grade teacher at Kingston Elementary School for 30 years. She is preceded in death by her parents: Coy Franklin Wallace & Nadine Jessee Wallace. She is survived by:

Husband of 52 years:             Larry Smith

Sisters:                                    Glenda Desirne (Jerry)

Patty Ann Fitzgerald (Ted)

Brother:                                   Richard Wallace (Darlene)

Brother-in-law:                        Tommy Smith

And several other extended family members

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, from 12:00-1:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm ET. Graveside and interment services will be held in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, following the funeral service. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Mildred June Smith.

