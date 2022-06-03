Mid-East Community Action Agency – Quarterly Distribution of USDA Commodity Foods

Brad Jones 32 seconds ago Community, Featured Leave a comment 2 Views

To be picked up at New Life Church of God, 3106 Roane State Highway, Harriman, TN 37763

Harriman Church of God had a name change to New Life

Thursday, June 16th, from 9:00-12:30 Kingston and Harriman Residents

Friday, June 17th, from 9:00-12:30 Rockwood and Oliver Springs Residents

FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. FOOD IS DISTRIBUTED UNTIL GONE.

USDA commodity foods are funded by Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Administrated by Mid-East Community Action Agency.

If you have certified since October 01, 2021 you DO NOT need to re-certify. If not, you must be certified before Thursday, June 2, 2022 to receive commodities for the June distribution.

Everyone MUST pick up their commodities or have someone pick up for you.

USDA Tennessee Emergency Food Assistance Plan is available to all eligible recipients regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex or handicap.

Misrepresentation of need, sale or exchange of USDA commodities is prohibited by federal law and could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both.

If any questions regarding USDA Commodities – Call 865-354-0450

Mid-East Community Action Agency does not discriminate on the bass of race, natlonal orlgin, sex, disability, or age in its programs, activities, and employment

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Coalfield Can’t Catch Up to Eagleville

Photo Courtesy Cathy Bird Coalfield watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: