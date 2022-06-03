Mid-East Community Action Agency – Quarterly Distribution of USDA Commodity Foods

To be picked up at New Life Church of God, 3106 Roane State Highway, Harriman, TN 37763

Harriman Church of God had a name change to New Life

Thursday, June 16th, from 9:00-12:30 Kingston and Harriman Residents

Friday, June 17th, from 9:00-12:30 Rockwood and Oliver Springs Residents

FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. FOOD IS DISTRIBUTED UNTIL GONE.

USDA commodity foods are funded by Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Administrated by Mid-East Community Action Agency.

If you have certified since October 01, 2021 you DO NOT need to re-certify. If not, you must be certified before Thursday, June 2, 2022 to receive commodities for the June distribution.

Everyone MUST pick up their commodities or have someone pick up for you.

USDA Tennessee Emergency Food Assistance Plan is available to all eligible recipients regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex or handicap.

Misrepresentation of need, sale or exchange of USDA commodities is prohibited by federal law and could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both.

If any questions regarding USDA Commodities – Call 865-354-0450

Mid-East Community Action Agency does not discriminate on the bass of race, natlonal orlgin, sex, disability, or age in its programs, activities, and employment

