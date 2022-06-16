MEDIC Regional Blood Center to Celebrate Amazon Prime Days

MEDIC will celebrate Amazon Prime Days on June 21st and 22nd and all donors will be automatically entered to win a $150 e-gift card. Donors must have a valid email address to win.

As a reminder, MEDIC has teamed up with United Way of Greater Knoxville to offer a $5000 mini-grant to the nonprofit that has the most blood product donors this summer. Each donation is worth one point, and the nonprofit with the most points on August 31 will earn the grant.

MEDIC and UWGK will also offer $1000 mini-grants in June and July.

All local nonprofits are eligible to win. Donors must complete a voting card or email their donation date, location, and nonprofit name to MEDIC.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution. MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

