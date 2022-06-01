Mary Wolfe, Rockwood

Mrs. Mary Wolfe, age 89, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home. She was born April 14, 1933, in Paris, Ohio. After living several years in Ohio, she also made her home in Holly Hill, Florida; Joplin, Missouri; lastly in Rockwood. Mrs. Wolfe was a member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood, and loved sewing, needle crafts, and gardening. She was also an avid Elvis fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph L. Myers and Lova Samantha Martin Myers; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include:

Children & Spouses: Allen (Susan) Ormiston of Rockwood, TN

Edward (Barbara) Ormiston of Alliance, OH

Lova Richards of Alliance, OH

Anna Grandon of Beloit, OH

10 Grandchildren

17 Great Grandchildren

1 Great-Great Grandchild

And several other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and no services are being held.

