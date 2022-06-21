Mary Lee Hooks, Rocky Top

Mary Lee Hooks, age 79, passed away in the early hours of June 20, 2022, at Beech Tree Manor in Jellico. A resident of Rocky Top, Mary Lee was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time with her various pets throughout the years. She spent many years working retail jobs including Watsons and JCPenney. She loved decorating, knitting, shopping, and music. She had an appreciation for all things beautiful, and especially loved butterflies. She was a member of Briceville First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Lawrence and Opal (Williams) Perry, and her loving husband of over 50 years Bobbie Hooks.

She is survived by: cousins, Bobby McCoy, Lorie Wilson, Shawn McCoy, Reagan Wilson, Jack Wilson, and Ella McCoy; special friends and neighbors, Donnie and Audrey Duncan, and Joyce McCoy.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 11 am-12 pm with the funeral service to follow at 12 pm with Rev. Tim Russell officiating. Her burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

