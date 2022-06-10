Marvin “Ray” Mallicote, Rockwood

Mr. Marvin “Ray” Mallicote, age 85, a longtime resident of Rockwood, Tennessee went to his Heavenly home on June 8, 2022. Ray owned and operated the Catch-A-Bite Restaurant in Spring City and Rays Burgers in Rockwood before retiring. Ray was also a member of the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Harriman, Tennessee, and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Grace Mallicote; Father, Stanley Mallicote; Brother, James Stanley Mallicote; Sons, Shane Mallicote and Troy Mallicote; Nephew, Jerry Rogers; and Niece, Kimberly Crosby.

Survivors include:

Sister: Edwina Perales of OH

Nieces: Kaye Blair of NC

Debbie Parks of WY

Pamela St John of OH

Nancy Blue of OH

Lynn Peters of CA

Linda Faircloth of SC

Carol Williams of CA

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) until 2:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Harlon McBride and Bishop Norman Mullins officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, 701 Smith Mountain Road, Rockwood, (Cumberland County), Tennessee with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard.

