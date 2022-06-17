Loris Sitzlar, Kingston

Loris Sitzlar age 82 of Kingston passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was a member of the Kingston United Methodist Church and was instrumental in establishing the KUMC Clothes Closet. Loris enjoyed the weekly Bible Studies with the ladies from KUMC, cooking for her family, and was an excellent seamstress. She was a dental assistant for Dr. Childs.

Preceded in death by her parents Burl and Mildred Denton Price.

Survived by her husband of 64 years Lloyd Sitzlar,

Sons and daughters in law; Greg and Shelia Sitzlar, Kim and Linda Sitzlar, and Loren Sitzlar

Daughter, Amy Sitzlar

Brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Sharon Price

Brother-in-law, Paul Colyer all of Kingston.

Grandchildren; Justin and Lindsey Sitzlar, Molly and Kevin Jones, Rachel Sitzlar, Alex and Seth Colyer, and Samantha Adcock.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Kingston United Methodist Church with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Sue Lynn Johnson and Reverend Todd Adams officiating. Burial in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Sitzlar Family.

