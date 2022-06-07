Lifeguards Prevent Drowning at Oak Ridge Outdoor Municipal Pool

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 6, 2022) – City of Oak Ridge Lifeguards were able to ensure that a near-drowning did not become a drowning on Saturday, June 4, 2022. A five-year-old female swimmer was recovered from the Outdoor Municipal Pool after having been in the water for an unknown amount of time. The patient was unconscious and not breathing when staff began CPR. After approximately 3 rounds of CPR, the patient began to expel water and breathe on their own.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department arrived on the scene quickly and found the patient was alert and breathing. While ORFD staff monitored the patient, she continued to vomit water but was alert enough to tell staff her name. Once the patient was able, EMS transported her and her mother to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

Following the incident, Captain Steve London of the Oak Ridge Fire Department stated, “The lifeguard staff, and any bystanders that may have helped, should be commended as their actions undoubtedly saved this young girl’s life.”

