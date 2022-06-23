Lester Sherrill ‘Sonny’ Webster Sr, Coalfield

Lester Sherrill ‘Sonny’ Webster Sr., age 80 of Coalfield, passed away peacefully on June 22 in Oak Ridge. He worked at Bull Run Machine Shop, Y-12, and was the owner of Southeastern Metal Fabrication in Oak Ridge for many years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by father; Bruce Webster, mother; Sue Solomon, step-mother; Ruby Webster, brother; Charles Webster, sister; Trula Mae Webster, son; Lester S. Webster Jr., and granddaughter; Taylor Danielle Reed.



Lester is survived by loving wife, Janet Webster, daughters; Laura Webster-Ballinger, Donna Webster-Reed, and Kelly Webster-Ogle; sister; Dianne May, grandchildren; Daniel, Les (Jacob), Leslie, Michael, and Alex, great-grandchildren; Mia, Axel, Noah, and Wynter.



A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 25, at 11:00 AM at New Petros Cemetery. Friends may call at their convenience on Friday, June 24 from 10 AM-4:30 PM. The family will be at the funeral home from 12-2 PM. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mott-McKamey Funeral Home to help with final expenses.



