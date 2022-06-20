Lemuel Newport, Sunbright

Lemuel Newport, age 87 of Sunbright went to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Lemuel lived for his family and church. He attended Shady Grove Church for the last 26 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents William (Ken) Newport and Lydia (Stringfield) Newport; brothers L.A. Newport, Nathaniel Newport, and Wendell Lee Newport; sisters Lizzy Baily, Lorene Smith, Irene Calavan, and Marine Phipps; son Brad Newport; granddaughter Jennifer Williams and grandson Gabriel Jordan.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years Velva June Newport; daughter Carol Miller of Maryville; son Bruce (Martha) Newport of Florida; daughter Gail Williams of Lancing and Joye (Todd) Bussen of Clinton; daughter-in-law Patty Newport of Sunbright; 17 grandchildren; sister Geraldine Armes of Wartburg; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Durham officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lemuel Newport.

