Lee Thomas Jenkins Jr, Coalfield

Lee Thomas Jenkins, Jr. (Leo), age 45 of Coalfield passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 25, 2022. He was a graduate of Coalfield High School where he played football. He loved all sports

but, first and foremost, Leo loved the Lord. He enjoyed being outdoors at the lake, swimming, and fishing. He dearly loved his family and especially his children.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Thomas Jenkins, Sr.;

Sister, Helena Louise Williams and her baby, Cody Williams;

Nephew, Aaron Gunter.

He is survived by his mother, June Jenkins of Coalfield;

Children, Hope Louise Jenkins, Peyton Michael Lee McCarter, Shyann Micole Jenkins, and Lee Thomas McCarter;

Fiance, Jessica Phillips, and the mother of his children, Shelby McCarter;

Sisters, Cheryl (Charles) Woodstock and Michelle Lee Jenkins;

Brothers, James Audley Jenkins, Charles (Tami) Shedd, and Craig (Mary) Shedd;

Nephews, Elijah James Freels and Cody Bunch;

Great-nieces and nephews, Myia Freels, Maverick Brys, Danielle, and Allenia Turpin;

And a host of aunts, uncles, and other family members and good friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 6-8:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

The funeral service will begin at 8:00 pm with Bro. James Basler officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, at 10:30 am in Western Cemetery, Coalfield.

Donations can be made to Jackson Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

To leave a note for Leo’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leo Jenkins, please visit our floral store.

