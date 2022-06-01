Laurie Ann Gibbs, Clinton

Laurie Ann Gibbs, age 87 of Clinton passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Laurie was an encourager and loved spending her time making and sending cards to friends and loved ones. Another hobby that she enjoyed was writing poetry. She was a longtime and devoted member of Edgemoor Baptist Church and loved listening to sermons. She was very generous and was a longtime supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Laurie is preceded in death by husband, Robert Kenneth Gibbs. Laurie and Robert married at 18 years old at the Chapel on the Hill in Oak Ridge. They would have been married 69 years this November.

Laurie is survived by children, Richard Kenneth Gibbs and wife Tamie, Barbara Kelley and husband Ron, and Jeff Gibbs and wife Kimberly; Grandchildren, Matthew Kelley, Rachel, Nathan, Daniel, and Jeremiah Gibbs; 4 Great Grandchildren; 1 Great Great Grandchild; Laurie is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 1-2 PM in the chapel of Mott McKamey Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2 PM with Rev. Mike Petty officiating. The graveside service will follow immediately after at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to St. Jude’s Children Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate in Laurie’s honor.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Laurie Ann Gibbs, please visit our floral store.

