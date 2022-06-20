Kenneth Ray Russell, Rockwood

Mr. Kenneth Ray Russell, age 89 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 18th, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on December 10th, 1932 in Rockwood.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 24th, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at the First Baptist Church in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. Graveside and interment service will be held on Saturday, June 25th, 2022, at 11:00 am ET in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with military honors presented by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. A complete obituary will be posted once it is finalized. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Kenneth Ray Russell.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

