Kenneth Floyd Kesterson I, Rocky Top

Kenneth Floyd Kesterson, I, 82, of Rocky Top passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was a pillar of the Medford community and devoted his life to his family and work. He worked at Y-12 for 30+ years and then retired only to continue working full time at his mechanic garage Ken’s Parts and Equipment until his illness.

Preceded in death by parents Floyd and Virginia Kesterson, brother David Kesterson and nephew Patrick Kesterson.

Kenneth is survived by wife Judy Collins Kesterson, children Candy (and Tommy) Carden and Kenneth (Chuck) F. Kesterson II, grandchildren Brandi Kesterson (Josh Leinart), Casey (and Cody) Varnell, Cody Carden, Jeremy Carden, and Logan Carden, great-grandchildren Luke Leinart, and Ethan, Owen and Aubrey Varnell, brother Ronnie (and Margaret) Kesterson and sister-in-law Rhonda Kesterson, and many special nieces and nephews.



Visitation: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top. Celebration of life: 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robbie Leach and Rev. Larry Webster officiating. Family and friends will meet at the Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 10:30 AM for graveside services.



