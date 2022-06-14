Johnny “Mack” Ladd, 51

Johnny “Mack” Ladd, age 51, died June 12, 2022, at Roane Medical Center, in Harriman, with his mom by his side. Johnny Mack will be remembered most for his love of sock monkeys, big trucks, and most of all his big smile. Johnny Mack is the son of Patsy & the late Russell O. Thornton and James Avery & Becky Ladd, all of Kingston, TN. Mack is preceded in death by his grandparents Ernest & Nettie Ladd of Kingston, and Thomas Allen & Othalee Teague of Rockwood, and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Siblings – Kimberly Jackson (Rick), Russell L. Thornton, Sara Ladd, Clay Ladd, and Ana’Le D. Thornton. Nieces and nephews – Tyler, Tabatha, Andrew, Carson, MaKenze’, MaKa’lyn, Brody, and Knox. Also, special Aunt Peggy Browne (Leland) of Lenoir City, TN.

A thank you to the many very special nurses at Michael Dunn Center that have helped take care of him for the last 38 years. They all have loved him like he is one of their own.

A private memorial service for family and close friends will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022. Burial will take place in the Poplar Springs Cemetery in Kingston; TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Johnny Mack Ladd.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

