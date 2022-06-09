John Steven Long, Powell

John Steven Long age 72, left this life unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his home in Powell. He was born October 12, 1949, in Knoxville to John W. Long and Rachel I. Violet. In years past, he enjoyed hunting and competitive shooting. John retired from the Information Technology Services Group at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, TN. He was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army.

John is preceded in death by his father, John W. Long, and mother, Rachel Patterson. He is survived by his daughters, Stacy Long Neubert (David) of Knoxville, Bethany Long of Powell, Fur babies (Luke, Tunie & Sherman), and special friend Carolyn Strizak of Clinton.

Visitation for family and friends to pay their respects will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, at your convenience between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN. The graveside service will be Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Black Oak Baptist Church cemetery in Clinton, TN. www.holleygamble.com

