John Butler Baker, Ridgeland, SC (formerly of Knoxville)

John Butler Baker, 86, of Ridgeland, SC passed away on May 26, 2022, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. He was born in Knoxville, TN on August 5, 1935, to the late Obediah Baker and Charlotte Vowell Baker.

Mr. Baker was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish, play golf, and hunt. His greatest joy was to make people laugh. He loved to tell jokes and play pranks on family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Cheri Hughes (Roy), Lisa Baker, and John Baker, Jr. (Deb.), grandchildren: Johathan Chanes, Justin and Ashley Baker, Dustin Baker, Jasmine and John Bringuel, Chris and Aimee Baker, McKinzie Baker, Lucas Baker, Jordon and Tori Hughes, Cameron Baker, Konar Baker, Great Grandchildren: Tristan Baker, Angel Baker, Natalie Baker, Aidan Bringuel, Yeva Bringuel, Blade Baker, Briley Baker, Charlie Baker, Gavin Baker, Brice Baker, Jaxon Hughes and Asher Baker, a sister Beulah Mae Williams (Claude), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Georgia Arnsdorff, brother, Robert Baker, and wife, Lisa Baker.

A memorial service was held on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Silver Hill United Methodist Church in Springfield GA, (Silver Hill) 835 Silver Hill Church Road Springfield, GA 31329, at 7:00 pm

The family will also celebrate his life on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 11:00 a.m – 2:00 p.m in Knoxville TN at the Pavilion at Dead Horse Lake Golf Course 555 Frank Gardner Lane Knoxville Tn. 37932

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Butler Baker, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

