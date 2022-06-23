John B. Stephens, Kingston

John B. Stephens, age 80, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on December 2, 1941, in Akran, Ohio. He retired in 2012 from the Y-12 Nuclear Plant in Oak Ridge. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Norma Webster Stephens; beloved father-in-law, Glenn Johnson of Brentwood, Tennessee.

At John’s request, no services will be scheduled. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

