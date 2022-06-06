Jo Chandler, Rockwood

Mrs. Jo Chandler, age 70, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at her home. She was born March 30, 1952, in Harriman, Tennessee. She was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Rockwood. Jo was very proud of her time serving as a C.N.A. taking care of many patients at several area in patient facilities. She was also a Long Road Truck Driver and had traveled to all forty-eight contiguous states. She was also a tremendous cook. Jo was also a Mother to many Foster Children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank McKinney and Willie Lee Cook McKinney; granddaughter, Bree; foster son, Isiah; and best friend, Helen Schubert.

Survivors include:

Husband: Robert “Bob” Chandler of Rockwood, TN

Daughters and Spouses: Casey Lee Chandler (Lee Nance) of Knoxville, TN

Pamela Bolden (Seth) of Harriman, TN

Lori Ivens of Blount County, TN

Grandchildren: Chloe, Audrey, Scarlett, Serenity, Ryleigh, and Erika

Several Foster Children

Close Family Friends: Megan Hacker of IL

Emmy Scarbrough of Rockwood, TN

And many other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.

