Jeannie “Susie” Mitchell, Oak Ridge (formerly of Oliver Springs)

Jeannie “Susie” Mitchell, age 65, formerly of Oliver Springs but residing in Oak Ridge, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center.

She was born and raised in Oliver Springs and was a very strong, stubborn, and independent lady.

She loved spending time with her family. She dearly loved and enjoyed her grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Emma Jean (Bobbie) Mitchell;

Brother, Danny Ray Mitchell.

She is survived by her daughters, Kristy (Scott) Gross of Karns, and Jessica (Joe Beeler) Carroll of Knoxville;

Son, D.J. Carroll of Atlanta;

Brother, Billy Joe Mitchell of Oliver Springs;

Sisters, Diane (Robert) Powell of Coalfield and Connie (Glen) Culver of Oak Ridge;

Grandchildren, Izabella, Hayden, Mattie, Hunter, Ethan, and Everly;

Loving Foster Parents, Ed (Poppy) and Violet Chabot of Claxton;

And many other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 1-2:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, TN 37840. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm with interment to follow in the Western Cemetery, Coalfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Jackson Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

To leave a note for Susie’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralserevices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeannie Susie Mitchell, please visit our floral store.

