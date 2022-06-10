Janice Phillips, Clinton

Janice Phillips of Clinton, age 62, passed away on June 8, 2022.

Janice lived her whole life in this area. She enjoyed gardening and loved her dogs Sparky & Gabbie.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother (Gran-Gran), daughter, sister, and aunt.

She is preceded in death by her father Clarence Duncan; husband Danny Ray Phillips; and brother Jimmy Duncan.

Janice is survived by her mother Alene Duncan; children Joe Phillips, Kevin Phillips and wife Elizabeth, Emilie Phillips, and Hannah Phillips; grandchildren Alexis Phillips, Kaeden Phillips, and Matthew Owenby; sisters Debbie Phillips and husband Stevie, Tonya Duncan, Sheila Parks and husband Tony; special nephews Timmy and wife Leah, Josh Phillips and wife Jamie, their children Keigan White, Piper, and Nash Phillips, Lane and Maelee Phillips, Jamie Phillips and wife Shelley (son Cooper), Jonathan Jones and wife Ashley; mother-in-law Mary Bunch and husband Jim; brothers-in-law Ronnie Phillips, Jefferey Phillips, Jimmy Braden (daughter Heather); sisters-in-law Connie Hughart and husband Frank, and Amanda Phillips Hill and Jonathan; also by extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 12:00PM with Pastor David Crowe officiating. A graveside service will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Phillips family.

