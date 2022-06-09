Janice Lawson Warden, Harriman

Mrs. Janice Lawson Warden, age 76 of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home. She worked at Harriman Housing Authority for many years and also at Bob Ivory Studios in the ’60. Janice was a Horticulturalist, many of her plants and flowers live in her friend’s and neighbor’s yards. She loved to putt around on the Tennessee River fishing in her boat. Many crappie fell victim to her hook.

She was predeceased by her husband: Heiskill Lawson.

Parents: James & Blanch Collins.

She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law: Bridget & Kenny Daugherty.

Brother: Jimmy Collins.

Sister: Barbara Adcox.

Two grandchildren: Dakota Winnie and Wyatt Winnie.

Special friend: Mary Byrd.

And many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

The family will meet Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 12:00 noon in Ollis Cemetery in Oliver Springs for graveside services with Bro. Steve Henry officiating.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Janice Warden.

