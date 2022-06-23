Important Upcoming Norris Town Meetings

Friday, June 24, 5:00 p.m. – City Manager Hiring Plan
 – City Council is meeting to develop a selection and hiring plan to fill the City Manager position.

Friday, June 24, 6:00 p.m. – Budget Ordinance Public Hearing
 – This meeting will allow residents to provide input on the proposed FY2023 budget, including the 10% rate increase for water and 25% increase for sewer. These increases were approved on first reading at the June meeting of City Council.

Monday, June 27, 5:30 p.m. – ARPA Funding Review
 – City Council will meet to review and approve proposals for ARPA funding.

Monday, June 27, 6:00 p.m. – Review of Sawmill Road Project
 – City Council will meet to hear public comment on increased costs associated with the Sawmill Road/441 project.

Monday, June 27, 7:00 p.m. – Special called meeting of City Council
 – This meeting will include the second reading of the proposed budget and utility rate increases.

