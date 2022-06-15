Hugh Glenn French Jr, Oak Ridge

Mr. Hugh Glenn French Jr, age 78 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was born on October 25th, 1943, in Bristol, VA. He was the owner of a recording studio called Crazy Country in Nashville, TN. He later retired as an architect with French & Associates. He also raised miniature horses at French Crest. He was a graduate of Bearden High School and the University of Tennessee. He was a model train and antique car enthusiast as well. He is preceded in death by his parents: Hugh & Jessie French; and Sister: Rebecca P. Griffin. He is survived by:

Sister: Mary Lou French Mahaffey of Oak Ridge, TN

Niece: Pat Frye (Larry) of Knoxville, TN

Belinda G. Hofer of Panama City, FL

Nephew: Skip Powell of Knoxville, TN

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 16th, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with Larry Frye officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Hugh Glenn French Jr.

