Helen Mullins Ray, Harriman

Philippians 1:3- I give thanks to my God at every remembrance of you.

Helen Mullins Ray, age 77 of Harriman, went to her heavenly home on June 9th, 2022, surrounded by her closest loved ones. She was born on September 25th, 1944, in Perry County, KY. She was raised in the Coalfield community where she would later graduate from Coalfield High School in 1962. She was of the Baptist faith and was a lifetime member of Dyllis Baptist Church, which carried a special place in her heart.

Throughout her life, Helen held many titles, but her favorites by far were mom and granny. She took pride in her strong work ethic and independence. In her spare time, Helen thoroughly enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved going to the beach with her grandkids, and a vivid memory they have from those trips includes her always waking the entire house singing Patsy Cline.

She rarely could be found without her contagious smile and friendly demeanor. Many will remember her in the Dyllis Community from Ray’s Grocery, which she ran for over 20 years. After the closing of Ray’s Grocery, she co-owned Sims Market and Deli in Hardin Valley for the following two decades. Because she could never stay stagnate, her love for children led her to the Roane County School District where she was a substitute teacher.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Willie and Viola Nance; father and mother, Virgil and Louise Mullins; her husband, Donald Wayne Ray; lifetime partner, Don Hendrix; brothers, Virgil Lee, Rayford, Doug, and Allen Keith Mullins; and one grandson, Ethan Grindle.

She is survived by her son, Darrell Ray; his children, Bethany (Bryon) Morton and Makayla (Josh) Anderson; her daughter Angela (Randy) Stagnolia, their children, Kirstie (Zach) Grindle, Alix (Skylar) Seiber, Cassie (Cory) Braden, Andrew Stagnolia, Austin Stagnolia, Erica Giles, Tegan Stagnolia, and Ryle Gehrts; great-grandchildren, Everly, Delaney, Ariana, Gracie, Laklee, David, Mason, and Kinsley; sisters, Pat Long, Phyllis (Tony) Dutton, Pam (Harral) Bryant, Linda (Barry) Coker, Emily (Gary) Conleay, Robin Hall; brother, Danny (Jenny) Mullins; life-long special friend, Alice Thacker, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and church family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Blair Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD). Donations can be made payable via check to Blair Fire Department and can be mailed to the attention of BVFD at 1911 Old Harriman Hwy. Oliver Springs, TN 37840

The body will lie in state on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 12-1:00 at Dyllis Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 1-2:00 pm followed by the funeral service with Bro. Dean Wright officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.

