Gordon Ross Taylor, Oak Ridge

Mr. Gordon Ross Taylor, age 78, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away on June 7, 2022. He was born on July 10, 1943, in Jacksonville, Florida. Gordon was a member of Lee Village Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his great-granddaughter Isabella Baker.

Survivors include his wife: Patricia Taylor of Oak Ridge, TN

Daughters: Iesha (Billy) Meiste of Rockwood, TN

Selena Wiley of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Chase Meiste of Rockwood, TN

Zackary Wiley of Knoxville, TN

Kaileigh Wiley of Oak Ridge, TN

Teana Wiley of Oak Ridge, TN

Adopted Granddaughter: Morgan Emetero

Goddaughter: Danielle Renfro

Great-granddaughter: Novella Baker of Oak Ridge, TN

Special friends: Brenda Milligan, Mary Renfro

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 5-7 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will start at 7 pm with pastor Matt Cannon officiating. The graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11 am at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Gordon Ross Taylor.

