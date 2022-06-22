Geraldine Snow, Heiskell

Geraldine Snow, age 83 of Heiskell, TN passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born April 29, 1939, in LaFollette, TN to the late Delmar Clyde and Mable Hatmaker Reed. She was a member of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Geraldine enjoyed gardening, camping, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Jim Snow, daughters, Donna Cook and Mary Jane Snow, brother, Gary Reed, and sisters, Brenda Reed and Linda Reed Woods.

Survivors included:

son, Anthony Snow of Lake City, daughters, Rhonda Flatford & Bill of Heiskell, TN, Debra Cox of Anderson County, sister, Wilma Thompson of Cherry Bottom, TN, grandchildren, Keena Harmon, Sheena & Kimberly Snow, and Renee Hicks. Many great-grandchildren, family, and friends.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will follow at 8:00 PM in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Hunley officiating. The interment will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Jacksboro, TN. Family and Friends will meet at the cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Snow, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

