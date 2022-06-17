Gerald Taylor, Harriman

Mr. Gerald Taylor, age 76, of Harriman passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. He serviced in the US Air Force and retired from ORNL in Oak Ridge. Gerald loved to mow his yard and set on his porch smoking a cigar and watching the hummingbirds.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Bob & Hopie Taylor.

Brothers: Don, Tommy, Bobby Jack, Homer, Frank, Churn, and Morgan Taylor

Sister: Chicken Taylor Brooks.

He is survived by his wife: Lana Adkisson Taylor.

Son & daughter-in-law: Todd & Denise Taylor.

Grandsons: T.J. & wife Grace Taylor and Cody Taylor & Fiancé Nicia.

Stepson: Scott Morgan.

Sister: Margaret Patterson.

Sisters-in-law: Charlene Taylor, Gina Taylor, Diane Taylor, and Sue Taylor.

Aunt: Josie Sargent.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family would like to say thank you to everyone for the prayers and the ICU staff at Roane Medical Center.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Terry ‘Spanky’ Braden and Bro. Bill Bass officiating. Graveside services will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Gerald Taylor.

