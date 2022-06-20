George Edward Headden Sr, Oakdale

George Edward Headden Sr – devoted husband, father, papaw, deacon, and friend- peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by his family in Oakdale, TN, on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the age of 75. He had recently returned home from the hospital after a brief agonizing diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis.

George was born to Lorenz (LG) and Daisy (Reynolds) Headden in Harriman, TN, on November 14, 1946. He had three older brothers, LG Jr, John, and Walter, and two younger sisters, Maude and Rachel. He graduated from Oakdale High School in 1964. After graduating, he enlisted in the service and spent four years in the United States Navy as a communications yeoman.

Upon return from boot camp, George met the 57-year love of his life. After a two-week whirlwind romance, he married Joyce Abels of Harriman in February 1965. They were blessed with two children, Carlena and George Jr., and firmly believed in the Joshua 24:15 verse, “and as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

George was employed at Roane Hosiery, Inc. in Harriman, for 38 years where he was the shipping department supervisor. In addition, he had a part-time job as a contract mail carrier from Harriman to Oakdale for 40 years from 1976 to 2016. He was a faithful employee come rain, sleet, snow, or hail. He found happiness in the Oakdale community, whether it was helping coach little league baseball, being a member of the Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department for many years, including several years as chief.

George faithfully served the Lord through Oakdale First Baptist Church for over 50 years. He was a deacon, Sunday School teacher, RA (Royal Ambassadors for Christ) leader, trustee, and a choir member. He spent countless hours performing many behind-the-scenes jobs while wanting no credit or praise.

George got the most pleasure out of life once he became a papaw. His grandchildren absolutely lit up his life. Whether it was attending ballet recitals, ball games, field day at school, family vacations, fishing, babysitting, or driving them to school, you name it – Papaw was there! There was never an event in their lives that he missed until he recently became sick.

In his other spare time, he enjoyed buying exclusive Ford vehicles, watching Fox News and UT football, fishing, and collecting anything and everything he might “need” one day.

To those who knew OF George Headden Sr, you knew a humble and kind man of few words.

To those who knew him well, you know that he was a selfless servant, who never complained, and who had a silly, sneaky side to his sense of humor.

George Edward Headden Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, the late Lorenz (LG) and Daisy (Reynolds) Headden; and two older brothers, Walter and John.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce, of 57 years.

Daughter, Carlena (Greg) Mayo.

Son, George Jr.

Brother, LG Jr.

Sisters, Maude (Tyler) Townsend, and Rachel Headden, all of Oakdale.

Sisters-in-law: Carolyn Davis of Oakdale; Louise Monroe of Rockwood, and Barbara (Frank) Qualls of Oakdale.

Grandchildren: Shawn (Katlyn) Mayo of Knoxville, Caroline and Carter Mayo of Oakdale.

Great grandchildren: Weston and Austin Mayo of Knoxville.

And a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of UT Medical Center and their Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oakdale First Baptist Church Benevolent Fund.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 1st Baptist Church in Oakdale from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Mike Winters and Bro. Ronny Jones officiating. The family will meet Thursday, June 23 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman at 10:00 AM to go in procession to Crab Orchard Baptist Church Cemetery for graveside services with Military Honors provided by Brannon-Kreis American Legion Post 149.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. George Edward Headden Sr.

