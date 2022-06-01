Gary Wisman, 86, Knoxville

SEPTEMBER 10, 1935 – MAY 31, 202

Gary Wisman, age 86, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Gary was a member of The Park West Church of God. He served in the Army and retired from the Navy Seabees. Gary also retired from Martin Marietta. Gary loved his family dearly and was known for his woodworking abilities. He enjoyed attending Tuesday breakfast with his close friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Wisman.

Gary is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Kyra Brown (Rick); sons, Troy Wisman (Cheryl) and David Wisman (Marie); 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Linda Christian (Marvin) and many other friends and family. The family would like to especially thank Sacred Ground Hospice House for the love and care they provided. Please try not to grieve for Gary for he is with his Savior.

Gary’s family will receive friends on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm with a memorial service immediately following at 7:00pm at The Park West Church of God, 7635 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37909. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to Young at Heart at Park West Church.

