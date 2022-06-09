Freddrick Lee McIlwain, 69

On June 2, 2022, Freddrick Lee McIlwain went to Glory with a smile on his face. He left this earth while surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home. Throughout his long battle with cancer, he never gave up, and he was an inspiration to us all.



Fred was born May 2, 1953, in Butler, Alabama. He grew up in Choctaw County and worked as an orderly at a local hospital. His love for his hometown and community never faded. He could be found at the computer every Wednesday reading the Choctaw Sun-Advocate.



Fred was working as a truck driver when he settled in Oliver Springs, Tennessee in 1980. He then went to work for Reed Davis as a crane operator and foreman. Later in life, he owned his own business hauling cars for many major dealerships. He also managed a loan company in Knoxville for several years. Most recently, he worked as a Convenience Center Operator for Roane County Sanitation Department. His customers at the Orchard View center were especially near and dear to his heart. They would often stop to pray with him, talk awhile, and even bring him fresh fried catfish and cakes. He was always hard-working and did not like to sit idle. He gave his all in everything he did. Fred was a long-time member of Beech Park Baptist Church. He loved the Lord with a passion, and he trusted Him fully. Not only his words, but his actions told of Jesus’ love. His faith was always evident never wavering. Especially in his final breath when “God turned it around”.



Fred was a former President of the Tri-County Sportsman Club. He once sponsored a late model car, and loved dirt track racing as well as Nascar. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan all his life. He was a poker-playing pool hustler, could play a mean game of dominoes, cook up a storm, and tell the tallest of tales. He was quick-witted and full of laughs. Watching his grandchildren play sports, learn, grow, and excel was his favorite thing about living. His family brought him great joy, mowing brought him peace, and Gulf Shores was his happy place.



Fred always put his family first. He was a wonderful provider and a strong example of what a man should be. He was kind, generous, and selfless. He was our constant in the chaos.

Fred was preceded in death by his father and mother, Sam and Eva McIlwain, his brother, Dwight McIlwain, his sister, Nelda Bonner, his daughter-in-law, Denise Mitchell, and his daughter, Shawna Turner.



Fred’s legacy lives on through his best friends, Carol McIlwain and Darron Westbrook, of Tennessee, and his children Scott Mitchell of Alabama, Jennifer McIlwain, Sammy McIlwain, and Casey Parker (Sean) of Tennessee. He will be deeply missed by his many grandchildren Emilia McIlwain (TN), Alissa McIlwain (TN), Alexander Parker (TN), Andrew Hill (TN), Olivia Mitchell (TN), Nikki Mitchell (AL), Serenatie McIlwain (TN), Damien McIlwain (TN), Uriah Adcock (TN), Saban Adcock (TN), Elijah Turner (SC), Ella Grace Turner (SC), and Levi Turner (SC). He has one great-grandson, Kyron Soles, of Alabama, and a host of nieces and nephews all over the country that he loved dearly.



Fred is also survived by his siblings Sam McIlwain (Bleece), Stephanie McIlwain, Bob McIlwain (Lasonia) of Alabama, Billie Jo Westby of Washington, and Michael McIlwain (JoAnn) of Nashville. Special friends include April and Chris Forsythe, Wyatt Green, Jeff, and Debbie Denton, Mike Goodpasture, and Jason Proffitt.



Special thanks to Jonni Wood and Val for the love and care they showed Fred, Melinda, and the staff of Roane County Sanitation Department who were so kind to him, and the staff at Walmart pharmacy in Oak Ridge who were absolutely wonderful to him over the years, Dr. Richard Lee at Tennessee Cancer for fighting by his side, and the amazing team at UT Hospice.



A celebration of life will be held on June 26, 2022, from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm at the DAV in Oliver Springs, TN. The family encourages all who knew Fred to attend. Drop in for a short visit or sit for a spell to reminisce. Catering will be provided while it lasts. Thank you to everyone that prayed for and loved this precious man. May he rest in peace, and rejoice in the presence of the Lord. Hallelujah! Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mcllwain family. www.sharpfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Freddrick Lee McIlwain, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

