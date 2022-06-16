Former West Knox Utility District Comptroller Indicted

Brad Jones 4 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 14 Views

Kim Green made unauthorized adjustments to leave balances

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Kim Green, the former comptroller of the West Knox Utility District (WKUD), which provides water and wastewater services to more than 27,000 customers.

Investigators determined that Green improperly adjusted her paid time off (PTO) leave balance by at least 227 hours between July 2018 and June 2021. These adjustments were made without management’s approval or knowledge and had the effect of increasing the value of Green’s leave balance by $10,258.

Green also made unauthorized adjustments to her sick leave balance by increasing it by at least 85.87 hours. Green redeemed these unauthorized hours in 2020 at a cost of $3,756 based on her rate of
pay at that time.

Additionally, Green made unauthorized PTO and sick leave balance adjustments to at least nine other current and former employees’ balances, which could have resulted in a cost to the district of approximately $27,240. Some employees told investigators they neither requested nor were aware of these adjustments. District officials have corrected the balances for the current employees to properly reflect authorized leave balances.

The investigation began after utility district officials identified and reported questionable transactions to the Comptroller’s Office. WKUD terminated Green’s employment on July 20, 2021. The district used Green’s final PTO leave balance to recover the unauthorized PTO ($10,258) and sick leave ($3,756) hours she had improperly given herself.

In May 2022, the Knox County Grand Jury indicted Kimberly Green on one count of computer crimes, one count of forgery, and two counts of official misconduct.

“District officials should ensure one person isn’t allowed to make leave adjustments without any oversight,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “The district should also ensure it documents any leave adjustments, and it should implement and enforce its approved leave policies.”

To view the investigative report, go to tncot.cc/doireports. To view a map depicting Comptroller investigations, go to tncot.cc/mappinginvestigations.

If you suspect fraud, waste, or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call the Comptroller’s toll-free hotline at 800.232.5454, or file a report online at: tncot.cc/fraud. Follow us on twitter @TNCOT and Instagram @tncot.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

ORNL FCU’s Summer Sessions Concert Series Kicks-off this Saturday, 6/18 with Hogslop String Band!

Oak Ridge, TN – ORNL Federal Credit Union’s (ORNL FCU) Summer Sessions concert series kicks-off …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: