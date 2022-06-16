Former OR business owner indicted on sales tax fraud charges

John McGuire Packard (ACSD booking photo)

The Tennessee Department of Revenue has announced that an investigation by its agents led to the indictment and arrest of 38-year-old John McGuire Packard, the former owner and manager of McGuire’s Books, Music, Movies, & More. 

Special agents with the Department of Revenue arrested Packard on Tuesday, and bond was set at $45,000. 

On June 9th, the Anderson County Grand Jury indicted Packard on nine counts of filing false tax returns stemming from his alleged failure to remit sales taxes collected at McGuire’s Books, Music, Movies, & More, between September 2017 and March 2018.

“The Department of Revenue has always been committed to making sure Tennessee’s tax laws and procedures are applied uniformly to ensure fairness,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano in a press release announcing the arrest.  “We can never allow individuals engaged in fraudulent tax activity to have a competitive advantage over honest Tennesseans.”

If convicted, Packard faces a maximum of two years and fined up to $3,000 for each count of false returns.

According to the release, the department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Dave Clark’s Office. 

Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

