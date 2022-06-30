FARM FUN DAYS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Brad Jones

NASHVILLE – Farm Fun Days are coming to the Tennessee Agricultural Museum on July 9 and July 16, 2022. The entire family will enjoy these family-friendly events offered by the museum at no charge.

“This year’s Farm Fun Days have the biggest lineup to date,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “The museum’s summer events offer hands-on activities and showcase local vendors of all types. Both Saturdays offer great family activities featuring local musicians, local products, and local craftsmen.”

The Agricultural Museum events offer a variety of ag-related experiences, including crafts for the kids, nature activities, petting zoo, and historical demonstrations.

In addition to various associations and societies, The Hermitage, Cul2vate Farm, Farm Bureau’s AgSimulator, Metro Nashville Police Department’s Horse Mounted Patrol Unit, TWRA’s Wildlife on Wheels, the historical Sam Davis Home, the Tennessee State Museum, and the Nashville Public Library’s Puppet Truck are scheduled to participate in Farm Fun Days. Visitors may also purchase a variety of Tennessee-made foods and crafts.

There will be numerous farm animals at Farm Fun Days. Visitors with pets should keep them leashed and away from farm animals. No pets will be allowed inside the museum.

The Tennessee Agricultural Museum is located at 404 Hogan Road in Nashville. Admittance and parking are free.

Find out more about the Tennessee Agricultural Museum at www.tn.gov/agmuseum and follow @TNAgMu on Facebook and @tennessee.agricultural.museum on Instagram.

