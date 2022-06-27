Ethelene Jackson Brock, 93

Ethelene Jackson Brock, age 93, passed away, on June 24, 2022, at home, surrounded by family. She was a member of Highland View Church of Christ. Ethelene was born in Cookeville to Kelly & Prietta Barnes Jackson.

She was preceded in death by husband of 70 years, James Vernon “JV” Brock; and son, Keith Brock.

Survivors include son, Mike Brock, and wife, Kay; daughters, Donna Sheets, and husband, Andy, and Patricia Morrow and partner, Michael; grandchildren, Dennis Brock (Jaime), Jeff Brock (Dee), Jay Brock (Jessica), Mandi Elliott (Charlie), Tonya Hinton (Scott), and Leah Matthews (Todd); 15 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren; sisters, Norma Jean Inman and Dellaphine Bolin; as well as many other relatives and loved ones.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Stacey Murray, for the care she provided Ethelene for the last year and a half. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity that is special to you.

Graveside services will be held at 11 am Friday, July 1, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

