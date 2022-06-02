Elsie Bray, Caryville

Elsie Bray, age 74 of Caryville, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Summit View of Rocky Top. She was born on October 12, 1947, to the late Theo and Hester Hubbard in Evarts, KY. She loved spending time with her husband and grandkids. She enjoyed doing Word Searches, and loved talking about the Lord. Elsie was a good cook and you never left her house hungry. She loved meeting new people and never met a stranger. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: husband, Leon Bray; siblings, Magdalene Short, Leonard (Bud) Hubbard, Ford Hubbard, Jimmy Hubbard, Tipp Hubbard, and John Ed Hubbard.

She is survived by: children, Misty Bunch and husband Tim, Micah Bray and wife Lori; grandchildren, Courtney Ring and husband Lee, Caitlyn Bunch, Hunter Chandler and husband DJ; great-grandchildren, Tripp Ring, Gracie Chandler, Masyn Chandler, Peyton Chandler, and Lincoln Chandler; brother, Earnest (Jap) Hubbard; niece, Loretta Cozart and husband Gary, Ashley Brassfield and husband Jimbo; several other nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 5-7 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm with the Rev. CH Baird officiating. Graveside services will be on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 2 pm at Beech Grove Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

