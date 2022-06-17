Elmer Wendell Bell, 78

Elmer Wendell Bell, age 78, passed away at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville, TN on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022. Elmer was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be remembered as a hard-working man.

Elmer is preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Lizzie Mae Bell; brothers, Ray Bell and Hubert Bell; sisters, Barbara Jean Wallace and Georgia Pyles.

He is survived by the love of his life and his soulmate of 20 years, Becky Quattlebaum; sons, James Bell (Jeannine) of Heiskell, TN, Ricky Bell (Lisa) of Heiskell, TN; daughter, Teresa Webber (Darryl) of Heiskell, TN; brother, Millard Bell (Darlene) of Andersonville, TN; sister-in-law Joyce Bell; sister, Verdie Demarcus of Knoxville, TN; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of other friends and relatives.

The family welcomes friends to join them in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary for visitation on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Elmer’s celebration of life will begin at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Dennis Galloway, Rev. James Adkins, and Rev. Ed Seibers officiating. Family and friends will gather for Elmer’s interment at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, June 19th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

