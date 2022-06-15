Elisabeth Blaise Martin, 21, passed away on June 9th, 2022, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Her memorial service will take place at Melton Lake Park Pavilion in Oak Ridge on June 25th at 9:00 am.

Elisabeth was born to Scott and Natalie Martin on May 9th, 2001, in St. Louis, Missouri. In 2004, Elisabeth and her family relocated to Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She graduated with honors from Oak Ridge High School in 2019. Elisabeth was a scholarship recipient at Sewanee University of the South, where she began her studies for a degree in Economics. Outside of College, Elisabeth was a gifted yoga teacher and trained with her grandfather at Nexus Institute Yoga & Wellness in Costa Rica.

Elisabeth loved her family and friends deeply. She had a passion for travel and a deep concern for the world and local events. Elisabeth was sustained by her love of nature, culinary arts, painting, writing, photography, and music. She was at home on the nature trails surrounding Oak Ridge, where she walked with her family, friends, and her beloved dog, Biscuit.

Elisabeth is survived by her father, Scott Martin; mother, Natalie Martin; sisters Mackenzie and Hannah Martin; and grandparents Tim Gillespie, Debra Gillespie, Horace Usry, Janel Schullo, and Ruth Ellen Martin. She is preceded by her grandfather, Richard Martin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be given to the Blaise Memorial fund for mental health initiatives.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elisabeth Blaise Martin, please visit our floral store.

