Edward J. “Eddie” Brenner, 58

Edward J. “Eddie” Brenner, age 58, passed away suddenly, Sunday, June 5, 2022. He was a member of Grace Lutheran ELCA of Oak Ridge and a veteran of the US Marines. He worked as an SPO II at the Pinellas Park GE Nuclear Plant for two years, at Rocky Flats Nuclear Trigger Plant for 13 years, and at Y12 in Oak Ridge for 19 years. Edward was a proud father and devoted husband. He loved his family dearly and would do anything for them. They were especially proud of him for recently celebrating four years in recovery. Eddie was an animal lover and a big sports fan, especially Major League Baseball and college football. He was a true gentleman who will be greatly missed by so many who knew and loved him.

Eddie was preceded in death by father, Herbert William Brenner; stepfather, Donald Bradley Banks, Sr.; and grandparents, James “Harry” & Dorothy Mull and Harry & Elizabeth Brenner.

Survivors include wife of 28 years, Kristen Brenner; children, Meghan Kaitlyn and Mitchell John William; mother, Edith Anne Banks; sisters, Julie Rodgers (Greg) and Lynn Hartzell (Dr. Robert); stepbrothers, Donald, Cam, and Bo Banks, parents-in-law, Jim & Sue Sealey; several nieces & nephews; and many other relatives & loved ones.

The family wishes to extend special thanks for all of the outpouring of love, prayers, and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be greatly appreciated.

The family will receive friends 9:30-11 am Friday, June 17, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church. The family will host a memorial service at 11 am with Rev. Dr. H. Lawrence Boudon officiating followed by military honors. In consideration of the family, masks will be required for attendance. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

