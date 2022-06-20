Edith Lynn Wilson, Andersonville

Edith Lynn Wilson, age 63 of Andersonville passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. She was born February 2, 1959, in Dallas, Texas to the late Walter and Patricia Jones. Edie was an avid animal lover that loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband William “Ed” Wilson of Andersonville; daughter, Regina Dotson of Powell; sons, Douglas Coin of Clinton, Kevin Coin, and Joshua Wilson of Andersonville; brother, Michael E. Jones of Andersonville; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

They will have a private Celebration of Life service. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

